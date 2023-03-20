Four shops sealed over encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The anti-encroachment team of the district government on Monday sealed four shops and imposed fine on various shopkeepers for violations in the city.

According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team under the supervision of Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood visited various bazaars including Block No.

2and Block No, 12 and sealed 4 shops besides imposed fines amounting to Rs 60,000on more than dozens of shopkeepers for encroachment.