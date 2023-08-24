Four shops sealed over encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed four shops during an ongoing operation, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar, Liaquat market and sealed four shops over encroachment.

Chief Officer MC Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.