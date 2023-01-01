Four shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Civil Defence officer has sealed four shops on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of civil defence department said here on Sunrday that Civil Defence teams checked various shops and found illegal gas decanting in four shops in Millat Chowk, Tariq Abad, Haq Baho Chowk and Shadman Road.

Therefore, the checking teams sealed these shops in addition to confiscating their entire material. Separate cases were also got registered against the shopkeepers while further action was under progress, he added.