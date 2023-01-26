Four shops sealed over illegal gas decanting in Faisalabad

Civil Defence officer has sealed four shops on charge of illegal gas decanting in Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Civil Defence officer has sealed four shops on charge of illegal gas decanting in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the Civil Defence Department said here on Thursday that Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas along with his team checked various shops and found illegal gas decanting on four shops in People's Colony, Millat Town and Civil Lines area.

Therefore, the officer sealed premises of these shops in addition to confiscating their entire material. Separate cases were also got registered against the accused shopkeepers while further action was under progress.

Meanwhile, civil defense officers also issued notices to owners of eight industrial units over poor fire safety arrangements in addition to submitting challans of five accused in the court of Special Judicial Magistrates for further action, he added.