Four Shops Sealed Over Violation Of Covid-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:54 PM

District administration Dir Lower is taking concrete measures to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :District administration Dir Lower is taking concrete measures to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic.

As part of efforts Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Sadiq Ahmad Mohmand inspectected Balambat Bazar and sealed four shops and imposed heavy fine on them over violating Covid SOPs.

Some of the repeated violators were sent to Jail. During inspection the shopkeepers were directed to strictly follow COVID SOPs including wearing of face mask, observing social distancing to overcome spread of the pandemic in the area.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into own hands and urged shopkeepers to strictly adhere to lockdown timing by shutting their shops accordingly.

