Four shops sealed, profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :In a drive against profiteering, the district administration sealed four shops and imposed fine on 12 shopkeepers in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates paid a surprise visit to different bazaars and checked prices of various commodities.

During inspection, the magistrates sealed four shops and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on them for being involved in overcharging in tehsil Tandlianwala.

Separately, Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum visited shops in city areas and imposed Rs 5,500 fine on eight shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers were directed to display price list at conspicuous places of their shops and provide commodities to consumers at government fixed rates.