UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shops Sealed, Profiteers Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Four shops sealed, profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :In a drive against profiteering, the district administration sealed four shops and imposed fine on 12 shopkeepers in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates paid a surprise visit to different bazaars and checked prices of various commodities.

During inspection, the magistrates sealed four shops and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on them for being involved in overcharging in tehsil Tandlianwala.

Separately, Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum visited shops in city areas and imposed Rs 5,500 fine on eight shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers were directed to display price list at conspicuous places of their shops and provide commodities to consumers at government fixed rates.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Price Tandlianwala Government

Recent Stories

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip just 0.2%, as yea ..

36 minutes ago

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

36 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

2 hours ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

2 hours ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.