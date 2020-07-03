UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shops Sealed, Rs 38,000 Fine Collected On Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:37 PM

Four shops sealed, Rs 38,000 fine collected on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are implemented in the district in true letter and spirit through strict monitoring by Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are implemented in the district in true letter and spirit through strict monitoring by Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioners of different tehsils of Bahawalpur district and Regional Transport Authority has visited various markets, business centres, buses, and wagons stand on July 2 and July 3 to check COVID 19 SOPs.

The violation was found at 52 of these places. Fine of Rs 38,000 was collected from violators besides, four shops sealed and a warning issued to 11 shopkeepers.

