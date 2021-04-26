UrduPoint.com
Four Shops Sealed,9 Profiteers Fined

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:16 PM

The district administration sealed four shops and imposed Rs 19,500 fine on nine shopkeepers for overchargingduring the last 24 hoursOfficial sources said here on Monday that the Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) along with price control magistrate team visited various markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed four shops and imposed Rs 19,500 fine on nine shopkeepers for overchargingduring the last 24 hoursOfficial sources said here on Monday that the Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) along with price control magistrate team visited various markets in D-Type Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony, Iron Market, Samundri Road and adjacent areas and sealed 4 shops over selling consumer items at exorbitant rates.The AC also imposed a fine amounting to Rs 19,500 on 9 other profiteers.

