Four SHOs transferred in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed has transferred four Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed has transferred four Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations.

According to police spokesman here on Tuesday, Inspector Tufail was posted at Jharwariyan, Sub-Inspector Afzaal posted at Shahpur Saddar, Sub-Inspector Samiullah posted at Shahpur police station cityand Sub-Inspector Shahid was transferred from Miani police stationand posted at police line.