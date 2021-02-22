UrduPoint.com
Four SHOs Transferred In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:04 PM

Four SHOs transferred in Sargodha

District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed transferred four Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed transferred four Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations.

According to police spokesman here on Monday, Inspector Malik Shamshir Joyia was transferred and posted at Jhal Chakiyan, Sub-Inspector Nawaz Zafar Lali posted at Shahpur Saddar, Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed transferred and posted at Bhalwal Saddar and Sub-Inspector Shahid Nawaz was transferred and posted at Krana police station.

