Four SHOs Transferred In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Four Station House Officers (SHOs) have been transferred,said a notification issued here on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Four Station House Officers (SHOs) have been transferred,said a notification issued here on Saturday.

According to details,Ayeen Ullah has been transferred to Chota Lahor Police Station, Akbar Ali Khan to Zaida Police Station, Inspector Jawad Khan Topi Police Station and Gohar Khan to Gadoon Police Station.

More Stories From Pakistan

