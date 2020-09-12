Four SHOs transferred in Swabi

Four Station House Officers (SHOs) have been transferred,said a notification issued here on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Four Station House Officers (SHOs) have been transferred,said a notification issued here on Saturday.

According to details,Ayeen Ullah has been transferred to Chota Lahor Police Station, Akbar Ali Khan to Zaida Police Station, Inspector Jawad Khan Topi Police Station and Gohar Khan to Gadoon Police Station.