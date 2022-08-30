Four shot dead over monetary dispute in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people were killed when unidentified persons opened fire at Kohat's Shinwari Town on Tuesday.

Three persons died on the spot while the fourth one succumbed to his injuries at hospital, a private news channel reported.

The injured as well as the dead were later shifted to hospital.

Dispute over business matters was stated to be cause of the incident.