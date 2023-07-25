Open Menu

Four Shot Dead, Two Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Four people were gunned down while two others sustained injuries by the firing of unidentified assailants in the area of Factory Area Police Station, here on Tuesday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Four people were gunned down while two others sustained injuries by the firing of unidentified assailants in the area of Factory Area Police Station, here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Lahore Motorway City where unidentified accused opened indiscriminate firing at a property dealer office.

As a result, three people - Sarfraz, Mehar Ali and Latif - died on the spot while Saeed, Faisal Waqas and Maqsood Ahmad received bullet injuries who were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122 where Saeed succumbed to his injuries.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for postmortem.

District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Murawat has said that special police teams have been formed which are conducting raids, adding that the accused would soon be arrested.

