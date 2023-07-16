Four siblings injured in roof collapse

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A roof of a house collapsed due to thundershower in a nearby village on Sunday, leaving four children of a family injured.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in village 12-1/AL where the roof of a house owned by Munir Ahmed collapsed due to thundershower.

As a result of which Nimra (17), Asifa (14), Hassan Munir (8) and a minor girl buried under the debris.

Rescuers with the help of villagers retrieved the injured and shifted them to hospital for medial treatment.