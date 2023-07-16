Open Menu

Four Siblings Injured In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Four siblings injured in roof collapse

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A roof of a house collapsed due to thundershower in a nearby village on Sunday, leaving four children of a family injured.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in village 12-1/AL where the roof of a house owned by Munir Ahmed collapsed due to thundershower.

As a result of which Nimra (17), Asifa (14), Hassan Munir (8) and a minor girl buried under the debris.

Rescuers with the help of villagers retrieved the injured and shifted them to hospital for medial treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Sunday Family

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

1 hour ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

2 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

3 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

18 hours ago
 s

S

18 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan