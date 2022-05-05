Four siblings killed in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Four siblings, including three sisters, were killed in an accident near here on Thursday.

Police said 16-year-old Imran was travelling on a motorcycle with his three sisters when a rashly driven vehicle hit the bike near Bhoe Asal Mor, Chhanga Manga.

Resultantly, Imran, Iqra, 22, Laiba,13, and Tayba, 11, died instantly.

The driver fled while police reached the spot and started investigation after registering a case.