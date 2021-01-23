Four smoke emitting vehicles impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded four smoky vehicles during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, a team of RTA department led by Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against smoky vehicles creating environmental pollution.

During the crackdown, eleven vehicles were challaned and fine of Rs 47,000 was imposed on the owners.

The RTA team have also impounded four other vehicles for creating environmental pollution.