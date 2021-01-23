UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Smoke Emitting Vehicles Impounded

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Four smoke emitting vehicles impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded four smoky vehicles during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, a team of RTA department led by Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against smoky vehicles creating environmental pollution.

During the crackdown, eleven vehicles were challaned and fine of Rs 47,000 was imposed on the owners.

The RTA team have also impounded four other vehicles for creating environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA

Recent Stories

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

11 minutes ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

31 minutes ago

Sana Fakhar comes under criticism after sharing pi ..

35 minutes ago

Muhammad Imran fined 40 per cent match-fee for sho ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.