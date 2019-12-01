Four smugglers arrested, arms, drugs recovered

KOHAT, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::District police has arrested four smugglers at Indus highway and recovered a huge quantity of weapons and drugs, said District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman here on Sunday.

He said that the smugglers were arrested near Muslimabad check post during a routine checking while smuggling weapons and drugs from District Khyber to Tank and Balochistan.

The police seized 5 kilogram hashish, 10 pistols and 5000 cartridges from hidden chambers of the car and jeep, DPO said.

Separate cases were registered against arrested smugglers in Jerma police station, where they are under investigation now.