UrduPoint.com

Four Snatchers Arrested, 6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Four snatchers arrested, 6 stolen motorcycles recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :City police on Sunday busted a four-member gang of bike snatchers and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to details, a complainant Imtiaz Khan lodged a report in Shahpur police station and said that two unknown bike-riders snatched his motorcycle on gunpoint near Pakha Ghulam area and ran away.

Shahpur police conducted raids in adjacent areas and took help of local people in the investigation process. The police trace the four-member gang and arrested all the four members of the gang. They identified as Ghulam Mohammad, Shahid, Noman and Ahmedullah. Two among them were belonging to neighboring Afghanistan.

Police recovered seven stolen motorcycles on the identification of the arrested. The case has been registered and investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Progress Shahpur Sunday All From

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

5 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

8 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

16 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.