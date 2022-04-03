Four snatchers arrested, 6 stolen motorcycles recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :City police on Sunday busted a four-member gang of bike snatchers and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to details, a complainant Imtiaz Khan lodged a report in Shahpur police station and said that two unknown bike-riders snatched his motorcycle on gunpoint near Pakha Ghulam area and ran away.

Shahpur police conducted raids in adjacent areas and took help of local people in the investigation process. The police trace the four-member gang and arrested all the four members of the gang. They identified as Ghulam Mohammad, Shahid, Noman and Ahmedullah. Two among them were belonging to neighboring Afghanistan.

Police recovered seven stolen motorcycles on the identification of the arrested. The case has been registered and investigation was in progress.