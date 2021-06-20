UrduPoint.com
Four Snatchers Held, Looted Items Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

Four snatchers held, looted items recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Khanna police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a four members gang, involved in street crimes and recovered snatched motorbikes and weapons along with ammunition from them.

On a tip off, a team comprising SHO Khanna police station, Sub-Inspector Ashiq Khan, SI Ghulam Mustafa and other police officials conducted a successful raid and held four snatchers. The accused were getting prepared for dacoity while police raided.

The accused were identified as Usaid s/o Fazal Raheem, Sani Boss s/o Gul Abbas, Noor Najaf s/o Pervaiz Masih and Jawad Masood s/o Masood Raheem, said a news release.

The Police team also recovered 2 motorbikes and 4 pistols along with ammunition from their possession. The accused used to commit crime on gun-point at midnight and deprived people from motorbikes, cameras, mobile phones and other valuables.

During the preliminary investigations, they confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of snatching and street crime in the areas of Khanna, Lohi Bher, Koral, Sihala police stations.

Islamabad IGP Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar have appreciated the performance of team and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for them.

