Four solar energy projects to start supplying 250MW electricity by Mar 2022

Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as four solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 250MW have achieved Financial Closing and will start supplying electricity to the national grid by March next year.

Sharing the details, official of Alternative Energy Development board told APP that these projects were including 100 MW Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company Ltd, 50MW each Meridian Energy Pvt Ltd, HND Energy (Pvt) Limited and Helios Power (Pvt) Limited.

Similarly, he said six solar projects with total capacity of 380MW had already been operationalised and they were included 100MW each QA Solar Pvt Ltd, Appolo Solar Pakistan Ltd, Crest Energy Pakistan Ltd, Best Green Energy Pakistan Ltd, 18MW Harappa Solar Pvt Ltd and 12 MW AJ Power Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, eight companies/sugar mills have cumulative capacity of 259.1MW were generating electricity through biomass and waste. These were included 26.35 MW each JDW Sugar Mills (Unit-II and Unit-III), 62.4 MW Chiniot Power Ltd, 41 MW Layyah Sugar Mills, 30 MW RYK Mills Limited, 36 MW Almoiz Industries Ltd, 22 MW Chanar Energy Limied and 15 MW Hamza Sugar Mill Limited.

