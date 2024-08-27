Open Menu

Four Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom, 25 Terrorists, With Ringleader Abuzar, Killed In Khyber IBOs

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom, 25 terrorists, with ringleader Abuzar, killed in Khyber IBOs

Four soldiers of Pakistan Army, amid demonstration of valour in fighting terrorists, on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while 25 khwarij were killed including ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam in different extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tirah, Khyber District against Fitna-Al-Khwarij and so called Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul- Ahrar, conducted by the security forces

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, these operations were based on robust intelligence that had resulted into major setbacks to Fitna Al Khwarij and its affiliates.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, these operations were based on robust intelligence that had resulted into major setbacks to Fitna Al Khwarij and its affiliates.

During these daring and highly successful IBOs being conducted since 20 August 2024, the security forces had so far successfully neutralized twenty-five Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Abuzar alias Saddam, who was killed, while eleven Khawrij were injured.

"The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna Al Khwarij in these operations is testament to the valor and commitment of Security Forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

