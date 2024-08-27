- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Four soldiers embrace martyrdom, 25 terrorists, with ringleader Abuzar, killed in Khyber IBOs
Four Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom, 25 Terrorists, With Ringleader Abuzar, Killed In Khyber IBOs
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 08:26 PM
Four soldiers of Pakistan Army, amid demonstration of valour in fighting terrorists, on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while 25 khwarij were killed including ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam in different extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tirah, Khyber District against Fitna-Al-Khwarij and so called Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul- Ahrar, conducted by the security forces
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Four soldiers of Pakistan Army, amid demonstration of valour in fighting terrorists, on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while 25 khwarij were killed including ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam in different extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tirah, Khyber District against Fitna-Al-Khwarij and so called Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul- Ahrar, conducted by the security forces.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, these operations were based on robust intelligence that had resulted into major setbacks to Fitna Al Khwarij and its affiliates.
During these daring and highly successful IBOs being conducted since 20 August 2024, the security forces had so far successfully neutralized twenty-five Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Abuzar alias Saddam, who was killed, while eleven Khawrij were injured.
"The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna Al Khwarij in these operations is testament to the valor and commitment of Security Forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi4 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall5 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..5 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station5 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games7 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission7 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert7 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam7 hours ago