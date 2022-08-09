UrduPoint.com

Four Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In N.Waziristan Suicide Attack On Military Convoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom in N.Waziristan suicide attack on military convoy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Four soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast occurred on a military convoy in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

The martyred soldiers (Shuhada) were identified as Lance Naik Shahzaib (age 22 years, resident of Mansehra), Lance Naik Sajjad (age 26 years, resident of District Ghizer), Sepoy Umair (age 25 years, resident of Kohat) and Sepoy Khurram (age 30 years, resident Narowal), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It said the intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out the details regarding the suicide bomber and his handlers and facilitators.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Army ISPR Suicide Mansehra Kohat Narowal Ghizer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

51 minutes ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

10 hours ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

11 hours ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.