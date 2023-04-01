Four soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack on border patrol from Iranian side

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday after a group of terrorists operating from Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, District Kech

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday after a group of terrorists operating from Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, District Kech.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed who were critically injured and later embraced martyrdom.

However, necessary contact with Iranian side was being made for effective action against terrorists on the Iranianside and to prevent such incidents in future, the ISPR said.