Four Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom, Three Terrorists Killed In Zhob Garrison Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom, three terrorists killed in Zhob Garrison attack

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Four soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while bravely thwarting a terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan and killed three heavily armed terrorists during the ensuing fire exchange whereas another five soldiers were critically injured.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on July 12, in early hours of the morning, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan.

However, the initial attempt of the terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by the soldiers on duty.

In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists were contained into a small area at the boundary. A clearance operation by the security forces was underway to apprehend the remaining two terrorists as well, the Military media wing said.

The four martyred soldiers had embraced, Shahadat (martyrdom), during the clearance operation.

"The Security Forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan," the ISPR vowed.

