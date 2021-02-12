UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorists Attack On Security Post

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on security post

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' fire raid on security forces post in Makeen area of South Waziristan late Thursday night.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a brief statement said the security troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists in response to the attack.

During exchange of fire four soldiers had embraced shahadat (martyrdom) including Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

It added that the area sanitisation from the terrorists was in progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack South Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Progress Post From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

9 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

9 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.