UrduPoint.com

Four Soldiers Killed In Terrorist Attacks On Army Camps In Pakistan - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 03:37 PM

Four Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attacks on Army Camps in Pakistan - Interior Minister

Four soldiers of the Pakistani army were killed after terrorist attacks on two military camps in Balochistan province in the southwest of the country, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Four soldiers of the Pakistani army were killed after terrorist attacks on two military camps in Balochistan province in the southwest of the country, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rashid said that terrorists attempted to attack two military camps on Wednesday evening. One of the camps was located near the city of Naushki and another in the Panjgur district.

The minister said both terrorist attacks were successfully repulsed by the Pakistani army adding that the military killed nine terrorists in Naushki and six more terrorists in Panjgur.

"Terrorists were driven back from both places... Several persons - from four to five persons - are surrounded (by the Pakistani army) in Panjgur. This is a great success the Pakistani army has achieved in the fight against terrorism," Rashid said in the video.

He added that the Pakistani security forces wetr capable of fighting any kind of terrorism.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attacks. The incidents were the latest in a series of attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province and came a week after ten soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in the Kech district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Balochistan Army Interior Minister Twitter Rashid Panjgur From

Recent Stories

Deutsche Bahn promises record rail investment in 2 ..

Deutsche Bahn promises record rail investment in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Belarus Holds Joint Drills With Ru ..

Lukashenko Says Belarus Holds Joint Drills With Russia to Strengthen Border With ..

2 minutes ago
 Sweden to lift most Covid curbs on Feb 9

Sweden to lift most Covid curbs on Feb 9

2 minutes ago
 Asian markets post mixed figures at close 3rd Feb, ..

Asian markets post mixed figures at close 3rd Feb, 2022

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress on various development pr ..

Meeting reviews progress on various development projects

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan visits Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse ..

Erdogan visits Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse Russia tensions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>