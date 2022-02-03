Four Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attacks on Army Camps in Pakistan - Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Four soldiers of the Pakistani army were killed after terrorist attacks on two military camps in Balochistan province in the southwest of the country, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022)

In a video posted on Twitter, Rashid said that terrorists attempted to attack two military camps on Wednesday evening. One of the camps was located near the city of Naushki and another in the Panjgur district.

The minister said both terrorist attacks were successfully repulsed by the Pakistani army adding that the military killed nine terrorists in Naushki and six more terrorists in Panjgur.

"Terrorists were driven back from both places... Several persons - from four to five persons - are surrounded (by the Pakistani army) in Panjgur. This is a great success the Pakistani army has achieved in the fight against terrorism," Rashid said in the video.

He added that the Pakistani security forces wetr capable of fighting any kind of terrorism.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attacks. The incidents were the latest in a series of attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province and came a week after ten soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in the Kech district.