Four Soldiers, Levies Sub-Inspector Embrace Martyrdom Amid Terrorists' Targeted Attack In NW: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:45 PM

As many as four soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) and a Levies Sub-Inspector on Saturday embraced martyrdom (shahadat) while thwarting terrorists' targeted attack on security forces' vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

The martyred soldiers (Shaheeds) were identified as Havaldar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, age 35 years, Havaldar Ishaq, resident of Kurram, age 37 years, Lance Naik Wali, resident of Khyber, age 28 years, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, resident of Kurram, age 28 years and Sub-Inspector Javed, resident of Spinwam, age 38 years, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

It added that the clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

