Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Waziristan gunbattle

ISPR says that Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aziz and Sepoy Aneesur Rehman embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in South Waziristan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Four soldiers were martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

Pakistan Military’s media wing said that the gun-battle took place in Makeen area of South Waziristan. The martyred soldiers included Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aziz and Sepoy Aneesur Rehman.

Four terrorists were killed when they attacked a security forces post at Makeen in South Waziristan on Thursday night.

A large number of security forces rushed to the attack site and secured the place. Later, they started a clearance operation in the area.

Earlier, a minor boy was martyred and seven other children were injured when militants based in Afghanistan fired rockets into Pakistan’s Lagharai Sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur.

The terrorists operating from Afghanistan fired five rockets into Pakistan’s border areas Thursday afternoon. As a result a five-year old boy was martyred in the rocket attack belonged to the Mamund aera in Bajaur. Seven children injured including a girl in the attack.

President Arif Alvi has strongly denounced the attack on security forces' checkpost at Makeen area of South Waziristan. In a statement, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the martydrom of four Army personnel in the attack. The President also commiserated with the bereaved families.