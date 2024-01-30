Four Soldiers Martyred, Nine Terrorists Killed In Mach & Kolpur Attacks
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Four valiant soldiers of the law enforcement agencies have embraced martyrdom while effectively responding to the multiple terrorists' attack on Mach and Kolpur complexes in Balochistan, and killed nine insurgents, including three suicide bombers, and injured three others.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, many terrorists including suicide bombers attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes on the night of January 29 and 30, which was effectively responded by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).
The martyred personnel of LEAs, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat along with two innocent civilians, during intense exchange of fire.
The security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized who were carrying out ensuing operation.
"Effective response by the law enforcement agencies is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism," the ISPR said.
Pakistan's security forces, it added, "stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace & stability in the country."
