UrduPoint.com

Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested the accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police nabbed Hamza involved in the motorcycle theft incidents.

SHO told that other accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be arrested soon.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police team and said that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.

He said that strict action will be taken against such criminals without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

