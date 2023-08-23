Four stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four members gang involved in motorcycle theft incidents and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, police have also recovered weapons used in crime.

Wah Cantt Police arrested 04 suspects involved in motorcycle theft who were identified as Sabahat, Noorullah, Abdullah and Umar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potphar appreciated the performance of police team and said that accused will be challaned in court and will also be punished.

The accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.