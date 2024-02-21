Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft were arrested in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, Police have also recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
The Dhamyal police conducted raid and held two-member gang involved in a motorcycle who were identified as Alia Patras and Ehtisham.
The accused have already been booked in cases of motorcycle theft.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team adding that the accused will be challaned to court with solid evidence. The accused who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police crackdown against kite flying underway, 3700 kites recovered7 minutes ago
-
NA Secretariat established one window facilitation centre for newly elected MNAs8 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO, SSF SMCL celebrate birthday of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kunbhar8 minutes ago
-
Case registered over oil theft18 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed27 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress making Punjabi language part of curriculum27 minutes ago
-
285 independent MPs elect declare affiliation with SIC28 minutes ago
-
Mineral sector achieving new development goals under SIFC: PM28 minutes ago
-
Misuse of anti-biotics damages cattle’s health: Dr Jamshed38 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session at GU’s Tank campus38 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt provides civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden38 minutes ago
-
Eight power thieves arrested48 minutes ago