Open Menu

Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft were arrested in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Police have also recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The Dhamyal police conducted raid and held two-member gang involved in a motorcycle who were identified as Alia Patras and Ehtisham.

The accused have already been booked in cases of motorcycle theft.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team adding that the accused will be challaned to court with solid evidence. The accused who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Police Station Saddar From Court

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

2 hours ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

2 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

3 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

8 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

17 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

17 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

17 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan