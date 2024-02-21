Four stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft were arrested in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Police have also recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The Dhamyal police conducted raid and held two-member gang involved in a motorcycle who were identified as Alia Patras and Ehtisham.

The accused have already been booked in cases of motorcycle theft.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team adding that the accused will be challaned to court with solid evidence. The accused who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.