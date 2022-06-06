UrduPoint.com

Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 08:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman on Monday.

During course of action, Rata Amral police have arrested motorbike lifter who were identified as Abdul Rauf.

Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated police team said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence, arrest of the law depriving the citizens of their valuable assets can't escape, he added.

