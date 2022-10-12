Four stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from his possession during a crackdown here, informed a police spokesman.

During the course of action, Race Course police held Shahzeb and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from his custody.

The accused had already been booked in theft and extortion cases, he added.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of the police team and assured that other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

"The accused will be booked with concrete evidence", he said, adding crackdown against organized and active gangs would be accelerated.