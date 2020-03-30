Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:33 PM
Police have arrested a man and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.
New Tow police team arrested a man identified as Saif Ullah and recovered four motorcycles from his custody.
Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.
The City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials and said there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.