Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Four stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a man and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

New Tow police team arrested a man identified as Saif Ullah and recovered four motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

The City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials and said there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.

More Stories From Pakistan

