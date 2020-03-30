Four stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a man and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

New Tow police team arrested a man identified as Saif Ullah and recovered four motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

The City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials and said there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.