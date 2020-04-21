Four stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles, weapon and cash from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action,Wah Cantt police team successfully arrested five member gang who were identified as Nadeem, Sheraz, Umair, Zahid and Naimat while recovered four stolen motorcycles, weapon and cash from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.