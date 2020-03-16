(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A four-storey building in Karachi's North Nazimabad area tilted on wee hours of Monday.

As per details, the storey residential building developed cracks and tilted to one side in Kausar Niazi Colony area of North Nazimabad.

Police, Rangers and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the area and helped people evacuate from the tilted building, private news channel reported.