Four-storey Building Tilts In Karachi's North Nazimabad

Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Four-storey building tilts in Karachi's North Nazimabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A four-storey building in Karachi's North Nazimabad area tilted on wee hours of Monday.

As per details, the storey residential building developed cracks and tilted to one side in Kausar Niazi Colony area of North Nazimabad.

Police, Rangers and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the area and helped people evacuate from the tilted building, private news channel reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

