Four-story building collapses in Korangi Town  

, ,

(@fidahassanain)

Rescue operation is underway and six people who came under the debris have been rescued and many others are still believed to be under the heavy debris.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) A four storey building collapsed in Koarang crossing area of Karachi on Thursday.

The building fell down in Allah Wala Town of Korangi area.

No casualty was reported so far.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene soon as they received information and started rescue operation to save the people came under the heavy debris.

According to the sources, the four-storey building was built on 80 gaz land in Allah Wala town of Korangi area. The rescue workers said that there might be more people under the debris of the people.