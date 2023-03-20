UrduPoint.com

Four Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 240,000 Snatched Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Four street criminals arrested; Rs 240,000 snatched cash recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested four street criminals and recovered Rs 240,000 snatched cash, five mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police arrested four members of 'Hilali' street criminal gang including ringleader namely Attaullah, Bakhat Munir, Waqar Ali and Dawood, were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rattaamral Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the accused besides recovering Rs 240,000 cash, five mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.

The arrested accused were being sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Jail Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

1 minute ago
 Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new are ..

Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new areas

1 minute ago
 Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life ..

Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life-changing surgery on 23-year-o ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

47 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.