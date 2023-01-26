Four street criminals arrested; Rs 85,000 snatched cash recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested four street criminals and recovered Rs 85,000 snatched cash, 16 mobile phones, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police arrested four members of 'Miru' street criminal gang, identified as the ringleader namely Gul Mir alias Miru, Abdullah, Mussa and Saleem Khan, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of Naseerabad Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused besides recovering stolen cash, phones, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the arrested street criminals were being sent to jail for the identification parade.