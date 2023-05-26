Four street criminals arrested; three mobile phones, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested four street criminals and recovered three snatched mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadqiabad police arrested two members of a gang including Asim and Toqeer, wanted in various cases.

Police recovered two snatched mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Waris Khan police arrested two street criminals namely Zahid and Abdul Waheed and recovered a stolen mobile phone and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated police teams and directed them to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.