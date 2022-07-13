UrduPoint.com

Four Street Criminals, Motorcycle Lifters Arrested

Published July 13, 2022

Kalar Syedan Police on Wednesday arrested four members of a gang involved in street crime and motorcycle lifting incidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Kalar Syedan Police on Wednesday arrested four members of a gang involved in street crime and motorcycle lifting incidents.

Accoding to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, said here on Wednesday the accused were identified as Zubair, Ali Raza, Aamar and Wasif from whose possession Rs 30,000 in cash, four mobile phones, two stolen motorcycles and weapons were recovered.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated the performance of Kalar Syedan Police, the spokesman added.

