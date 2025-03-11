Four Students Caught Cheating In SSC Exams, UMC Registered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The education board continues surprised visits to ensure a transparent examination system across the division. During the inspections four candidates were caught cheating in the examination here on Tuesday. Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) along with FIRs have been registered against them.
According to the details, Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan visited various examination centers set up in Rawalpindi for Matriculation First Annual 2025 examination.
Controller of Examinations, Tanveer Asghar Awan also visited different examination centers and reviewed the arrangements made by the Education Board. He said that four candidates were caught red-handed while copying. Among them, Muhammad Wasiq roll number 951381 in Bukhraal, Wasim Akhtar roll number 959198 in Kahuta and Muhammad Wajahat roll number 951596 in Kahuta were found cheating during the examination.
"A UMC case was registered against these three candidates and sent to the Disciplinary Branch Board Office", he said and added that a candidate Malik Ahad Nawaz roll number 952774 was caught red-handed while sitting in the examination hall in place of candidate Qasim Abbasi instead, an FIR was registered against both of them.
The chairman Board said that effective and comprehensive monitoring of all examination centers was being carried out along with the personnel from the Special Branch on a daily basis.
"No compromise is being made on examination SOPs. We are united against the booti mafia and are making an example of its intentions", he said.
He further reiterated that in accordance with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, positive steps have been taken in the Matriculation First Annual Examination 2025 by checking merit and transparency. The chairman Education Board urged the invigilators to remain vigilant for their duties to eradicate the menace of Booti mafia.
