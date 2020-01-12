UrduPoint.com
Four Students Conventions To Be Held In 2020

Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

Four students conventions to be held in 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences and International Students Convention announced four new initiatives in 2020.

The programs included National Student Societies/Clubs Convention to be held in March at Lahore, while during first phase of International Youth Leadership Program around four events will be organized at Islamabad.

All these activities would be held in close collaboration with the partners of University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences and International Students Convention, in addition to other ongoing programs, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

An International Students Summer Camp will be held in July- August 2020 atMalakand-Swat and International Students Skill & Entrepreneurship Convention and an Expo is also scheduled in September 2020 at Islamabad.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

