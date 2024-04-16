Open Menu

Four Students Injured As Plaster Falls From Roof Of Classroom

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom

The collapse of roof plaster in a classroom of Government Girl Lower Secondary (campus) School in Telegraph Workshop colony in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Tuesday left 4 students injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The collapse of roof plaster in a classroom of Government Girl Lower Secondary (campus) School in Telegraph Workshop colony in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Tuesday left 4 students injured.

According to the police, the injured students including Saba, Aalia and Tayyaba, who all were enrolled in class 7, were taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Kotri.

The school's headmaster and teachers told the media that time and again they had written to the Sindh education Department about the rickety condition of the school's structure but to no avail.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Education Jamshoro Kotri Media All Government

Recent Stories

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local ..

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local commander in Lebanon

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest wanted criminal

Police arrest wanted criminal

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested

Drug peddler arrested

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in ..

Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second ..

Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second year

2 minutes ago
 NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster res ..

NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness

6 minutes ago
Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training na ..

Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide

6 minutes ago
 DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

6 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher educ ..

Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue

DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue

2 minutes ago
 'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain

'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain

2 minutes ago
 Prioritizing political dialogue essential for nati ..

Prioritizing political dialogue essential for national interest: Rana Ihsaan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan