Four Students Injured As Plaster Falls From Roof Of Classroom
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 08:45 PM
The collapse of roof plaster in a classroom of Government Girl Lower Secondary (campus) School in Telegraph Workshop colony in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Tuesday left 4 students injured
According to the police, the injured students including Saba, Aalia and Tayyaba, who all were enrolled in class 7, were taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Kotri.
The school's headmaster and teachers told the media that time and again they had written to the Sindh education Department about the rickety condition of the school's structure but to no avail.
APP/zmb/
