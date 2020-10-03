Four students of KMC tested positive for corona, hostel sealed for two weeks

Four students residing in Khyber Medical College (KMC) Girls Hostel tested positive for coronavirus and hostel closed for two weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Four students residing in Khyber Medical College (KMC) Girls Hostel tested positive for coronavirus and hostel closed for two weeks.

Two days back couple of female medical students residing in KMC Girls Hostel complained of symptoms co-relating with COVID-19 on PCR testing they turned out to be coronavirus positive. Their families were informed and it was decided that they will remain isolated in Khyber Teaching Hospital Private rooms said the spokesperson on Saturday.

An emergency meeting was called after this incident which was chaired by Dean KMC and Chief Executive Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and attended by Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar, Assoct Prof Pathology Idrees Marwat, Assit Prof Pathology Dr Asghar, Incharge MICU and Assist Prof Medicine Dr Muhammad Haroon, Incharge Triage Dr Nadia Iqbal and Senior Media and Protocol Manager Farhad Khan, Provost Dr Saud ul islam to analysis the situation. It was decided that all the students residing in the hostel will be screened.

Meanwhile, a team of four members including one senior doctor went to KMC Girls Hostel for COVID-19 sample collection of all the students and the staff. 198 students and staff of KMC Girls Hostel were screened for corona and test are under process. Fumigation of the hostel is done. Private rooms are reserved for KMC students and staff.

It is mentioning here that on August 17, the Khyber Medical College and hostels reopened on the directives of Higher education and KMU. Students were allowed to reside in the hostel as their clinical programs needed to be accomplished. As per standing protocols, all the students were screened for COVID19, two of the male students were tested positive and were isolated. They both tested negative later on.

Moreover, an expert team will visit all the three boys hostels on October 4, for screening across the board around 400 to 500 students and staff.

The management of KMC and KTH is committed to follow all the set protocols and facilitate their students and staff at the best of their resources.