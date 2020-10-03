UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Students Of KMC Tested Positive For Corona, Hostel Sealed For Two Weeks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:44 PM

Four students of KMC tested positive for corona, hostel sealed for two weeks

Four students residing in Khyber Medical College (KMC) Girls Hostel tested positive for coronavirus and hostel closed for two weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Four students residing in Khyber Medical College (KMC) Girls Hostel tested positive for coronavirus and hostel closed for two weeks.

Two days back couple of female medical students residing in KMC Girls Hostel complained of symptoms co-relating with COVID-19 on PCR testing they turned out to be coronavirus positive. Their families were informed and it was decided that they will remain isolated in Khyber Teaching Hospital Private rooms said the spokesperson on Saturday.

An emergency meeting was called after this incident which was chaired by Dean KMC and Chief Executive Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and attended by Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar, Assoct Prof Pathology Idrees Marwat, Assit Prof Pathology Dr Asghar, Incharge MICU and Assist Prof Medicine Dr Muhammad Haroon, Incharge Triage Dr Nadia Iqbal and Senior Media and Protocol Manager Farhad Khan, Provost Dr Saud ul islam to analysis the situation. It was decided that all the students residing in the hostel will be screened.

Meanwhile, a team of four members including one senior doctor went to KMC Girls Hostel for COVID-19 sample collection of all the students and the staff. 198 students and staff of KMC Girls Hostel were screened for corona and test are under process. Fumigation of the hostel is done. Private rooms are reserved for KMC students and staff.

It is mentioning here that on August 17, the Khyber Medical College and hostels reopened on the directives of Higher education and KMU. Students were allowed to reside in the hostel as their clinical programs needed to be accomplished. As per standing protocols, all the students were screened for COVID19, two of the male students were tested positive and were isolated. They both tested negative later on.

Moreover, an expert team will visit all the three boys hostels on October 4, for screening across the board around 400 to 500 students and staff.

The management of KMC and KTH is committed to follow all the set protocols and facilitate their students and staff at the best of their resources.

Related Topics

Education Visit Doctor Male Saud August October Khyber Medical University Media All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One dead, some 20 missing as storms lash southern ..

1 minute ago

All villages across Punjab to get potable water: G ..

1 minute ago

Spotlight on Man Utd's lack of signings ahead of M ..

1 minute ago

Carpet, leather sectors can become major export pr ..

1 minute ago

PML-N takes out rally against arrest of Shehbaz Sh ..

58 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches endowment project in Ajman to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.