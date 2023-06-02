Four students of seminary drown at Kambar

Four students of a seminar drowned in a stream in Kambar area here on Friday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Four students of a seminar drowned in a stream in Kambar area here on Friday.

According to details, four students of a seminary went to a local stream for bathing but they were swept away by water and drowned.

Their bodies were retrieved by the hectic efforts of locals and rescue workers. The ill-fated boys were identified as Fayaz, Zaid, Abubakkar and Abdur Rehman.

