UrduPoint.com

Four Students Of Seminary Drown At Kambar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Four students of seminary drown at Kambar

Four students of a seminar drowned in a stream in Kambar area here on Friday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Four students of a seminar drowned in a stream in Kambar area here on Friday.

According to details, four students of a seminary went to a local stream for bathing but they were swept away by water and drowned.

Their bodies were retrieved by the hectic efforts of locals and rescue workers. The ill-fated boys were identified as Fayaz, Zaid, Abubakkar and Abdur Rehman.

aiq/mds/

Related Topics

Water Abdur Rehman

Recent Stories

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

6 minutes ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

6 minutes ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

17 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

17 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

13 minutes ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.