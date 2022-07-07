Four students representing Pakistan at International Physics Olympiad 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Four Pakistani students have been selected to represent the country at International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2022 scheduled from July 10 to 17, 2022.

This year IPhO will be organized by Switzerland and the event will be held online, according to details shared at the official PIEAS social media account.

The students selected under STEM careers programme are undergoing coaching/training before participation in the Olympiad at Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS).

The students selected for the Olympiad included Usman Siddique, Muhammad Bilal Asmatullah, Saaim Ahmed and Muhammad Ali Hasnain, who have already joined the final training camp at PIEAS.

It is pertinent to mention here that STEM Careers Programme is a joint venture of Higher education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) to inspire the potential youth of the nation to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Besides, STEM teams also represent Pakistan in International Science Olympiads (ISOs) in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics organized across the world, exhibiting the natural talent of the country in these competitions through National Science Talent Contest (NSTC).

NSTC, one of the two main activities of STEM Career Project, is an extension of the National Physics Talent Contest launched by PAEC in 1995.

Four leading education/research institutions of the country are Home Intuitions for different subjects of NSTC, where students are trained and tested and further screened for the subsequent phases of the contest.

The students selected in Physics subject are trained by PIEAS. National Science Talent Contest (NSTC) Higher Education Commission, Pakistan, according to details shared at the PIEAS social media account.