Four sub-divisions upgraded to districts in GB

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has issued a notification about up-gradation of four sub divisions to the status of new districts taking the total strength of the districts to 14.

The sub divisions which have been upgraded to the status of districts are Darail, Tangeer, Yaseen Gopas and Rondu.

The locals of the new districts have expressed jubilation and pleasure over the decision of the government and declared it as an extremely positive step for addressing problems of the local populace at their doorsteps.