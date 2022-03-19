Four suffers due to smoke in factory fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :At least four persons suffered due to suffocation after fire erupted in a private factory at Vehari road here Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, fire erupted in oven of a factory which subsequently engulfed the whole factory.

The people present in the factory tried to take out their belongings from the factory and their condition went deteriorated due to inhaling the smoke.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after one hour struggle.

The affected person namely Sajjad was shifted to Nishtar Hospital over felling unconscious while the other three were sent to their homes after providing at the spot.